Delhi confidential: Mobile Showcase

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan is all set to launch an app named after himself to showcase the work he has done in his parliamentary constituency of Chandni Chowk and the portfolio of ministries he handles. The ‘Dr Harsh Vardhan’ app will also have a ‘Hall of Fame’ section, which will detail the work he has done. The app, to be launched on Wednesday, will also give users information on the ‘Green Good Deeds’, an initiative he launched as Environment Minister. It will connect to his other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Though it won’t list the events he will attend every day, it will provide notifications on where he has been, his office said. Harsh Vardhan, in a way, joins the league of the Prime Minister who leverages the NaMo App to interact with netizens.

Press-ing Concerns

Around noon Tuesday, the BJP announced that Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would address a press conference at 4 pm. However, it was cancelled at the last minute without giving any reason. Party sources admitted that the press conference, which was to raise an “important” issue, was deferred due to two reasons —- it was not likely to get the desired slot on the visual media as television channels would focus on the funeral of Sridevi. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to address a rally in Karnataka in the afternoon, which would take up airtime on the channels.

Short Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, hard taskmasters both, seemed to have disappointed the leaders and staff in the party headquarters who were looking forward to relaxed Holi celebrations. With the counting of votes in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland slated for March 3, they were planning to leave for their native places on Tuesday evening and return on Saturday. However, the meeting of BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers scheduled for Wednesday will require them to be present in the party office till late that evening. They will have to confine their celebrations to just one day.

