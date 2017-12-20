Delhi confidential: Happy with result

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

Happy With Result

The Congress is in a celebratory mood after the Gujarat results. The party may not have won, but the fact that the election became a close contest, to a large extent due to Rahul Gandhi’s extensive campaigning, has energised party leaders. Sonia Gandhi, who wore a Gujarati saree to the Lok Sabha, was all smiles on Tuesday as she told Congress MPs that touching 80 seats was a moral victory for the Congress. In the evening, a group of young MPs reached Rahul Gandhi’s 12 Tughlaq Lane residence with a small gift, bouquet and sweets. Among them were Sushmita Dev, Rajeev Satav, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Mausam Noor and Ravneet Singh Bittu. Rahul is likely to travel to Gujarat soon for a review meeting on the party’s performance in the polls.

Unwitting ‘Walkout’

Looks like it will take a while for Rahul Gandhi to get used to his new role as Congress president. On Tuesday, as Congress members in the Lok Sabha put up a spirited protest in Parliament over the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “insult” of his predecessor Manmohan Singh, and as the party’s 75-year-old floor leader Mallikarjun Kharge stood in the well holding forth, in defiance of the Chair, the new chief of the party left the House. Without waiting for Kharge to complete his speech.

In-Charge of Recharge

The victory in Gujarat has brought some comfort to BJP general secretary in-charge of the state, Bhupender Yadav, given the fact that the BJP lost Bihar under his charge in 2015. Gujarat is now the second state victory under Yadav’s charge, after Jharkhand in 2015. The central organisational responsibility for the victory in Himachal Pradesh, however, will have to be shared. While former Bihar BJP unit chief Mangal Pandey is the party’s in-charge for the state, a lot of earlier organisational work in the state was carried out under the previous party in-charge, Shrikant Sharma, who relinquished charge after becoming Power Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government earlier this year.

