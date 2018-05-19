Delhi Confidential: Giving it up

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Express Illustration) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Express Illustration)

Even as some former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers are making arguments to save their government-provided bungalows after the Supreme Court struck down a provision in UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, which made former CMs eligible for official accommodation after end of their term, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is learnt to have informed the state Estate Department that he will vacate the bungalow within the stipulated time. The UP government on Thursday had served notices to six former CMs – Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, SP leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, and veteran leader N D Tiwari – to vacate government bungalows in Lucknow within 15 days. Rajnath is Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, and during his visit to the city had been putting up at 4-Kalidas Marg, the bungalow allotted to him as ex-CM.

In Saddle

With hours left for the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly, the Congress leadership has finalised former chief minister Siddaramaiah as its legislature party leader in the state. Although the newly elected MLAs met on May 16, they did not elect a leader. There is no clarity on appointment of the party whip yet. With both D K Shivakumar and G Parameshwara vying for the post of deputy CM in the event of a government headed by H D Kumaraswamy, and Siddaramaiah not comfortable with either, the Congress did not take up the issue of electing a legislature party leader at the May 16 meeting.

Packed Court

Unlike the pre-dawn hearing on the Karnataka government formation case, where attendance was scant, Friday’s hearing on the matter saw courtroom number 6 of Supreme Court overflowing with lawyers and journalists, making it difficult for even Attorney General K K Vengopal to get in. There were over 70 lawyers from just the two both sides. Only those who arrived well in advance managed to get in, as many more were left stranded outside. The crowd notwithstanding, the judges did not turn on their microphones.

