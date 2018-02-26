Delhi Confidential: Fitting tribute

LK Advani LK Advani

A flurry of condolences started flowing in from members from different walks of life after the sudden death of actor Sridevi. Politicians, too, were not behind with many praising the movie star for her versatile roles and work in movies in different languages. However, BJP patriarch L K Advani, who had long back been a film critic, went a step ahead. Pronouncing himself as an “admirer” of Sridevi’s films, Advani emphasised that through her career spanning across different languages, she “symbolised Indian cinema’s great role in national integration”.

Fingers Crossed

After its defeat in bypolls in party-ruled Rajasthan, BJP is leaving no stone unturned for bypolls even in states where it is not in power. The party mounted a spirited campaign for the bypoll to Bijepur assembly seat in Odisha. The bypoll was necessitated because of the death of the sitting Congress MLA. The ruling BJD has fielded the deceased MLA’s wife. Unperturbed that BJD may benefit from the sympathy wave, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who hails from Odisha, campaigned extensively. Now, he and Odisha BJP are awaiting the results to see if they could give another jolt to the incumbent BJD after they surprised it with their performance in local polls last year.

Gearing up

With Yogi Adityanath as its candidate, the BJP had always considered Gorakhpur a safe Lok Sabha seat, but the party is not taking bypolls to the seat lightly. According to plans worked out for retaining the seat, Adityanath is going there to address five public meetings in the next two days and would again visit the constituency in the last leg of campaigning. This apart, the party’s national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash is reaching Gorakhpur on Monday to firm up election preparations. Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla, who hails from the same district, has already held meeting with party workers.

Treading cautiously

With Election Commission announcing the schedule for biennial polls to 58 Rajya Sabha seats, the contenders have begun lobbying. Uttar Pradesh, where 10 Rajya Sabha seats are up for grabs, is going to be a test case for the opposition. While SP is sure of getting one member elected, SP, BSP and Congress could pool their additional votes for one more seat. There has been speculation that the three parties will be coordinating to send a signal of grand unity by sending Mayawati to Rajya Sabha. However, last heard, there was no discussion between SP and BSP on this yet. Also, SP is learnt to be weighing options. A strong section of SP is against united opposition fielding a candidate. Reason being that in case BJP forced a contest, any defection from SP, BSP and Congress ranks — which remains a distinct possibility — would boomerang on the idea of opposition unity. However, it is upon the ticket hopefuls within the opposition to get all three leadership to close ranks. BJP is closely watching.

