Delhi Confidential: Eyeing To Bleed Red

The BJP in Kerala is getting Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb to spice up the party’s campaign in Chengannur by-election. Deb, who played a key role in the BJP’s stunning victory over the CPI(M) in the North-eastern state, is expected to spend a full day in Chengannur on Thursday. He is scheduled to address two public rallies and lead a roadshow in the main town. Deb’s presence, party leaders in Delhi say, would be a morale boost to the cadre ahead of the May 28 by-election.

Tactical Silence

The Congress party seems to have learnt a lesson from the past and appears to be in no mood to react to issues with a religious overtone. The party’s communication department, one gets to hear, has directed its spokespersons to avoid talking about such issues. So the Congress was not forthcoming on the controversy surrounding the Delhi Archbishop’s letter, or the JNU academic council’s proposal to introduce a course on “Islamic Terrorism”. While other opposition parties such as the CPI(M) had attacked the BJP government over these issues, Congress spokespersons have been saying that they are unaware of these developments. While Rahul Gandhi visited many temples during the campaign in both Gujarat and Karnataka, and the party had no qualms playing the Lingayat card in Karnataka, the Congress’s silence on such issues, which are divisive in nature, seems tactical.

Diaspora Dialogue

Indian ambassadors to foreign countries usually mingle with diplomats, academics and think tanks. But, Indian envoy to Trinidad and Tobago, Biswadip Dey, has been on a spree to meet the oldest inhabitants in the country, who are essentially centenarians and are of Indian descent. Many of these people are aged between 100 and 104 years. Dey has been connecting with the Indian diaspora and is keen to know how the country’s society has changed over the last century. He started this process in April this year and will conclude on May 30, marking the arrival of Indian labour to the Caribbean nation.

