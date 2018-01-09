Delhi Confidential: Engineering A Change

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express) HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Express)

Six months after the HRD Ministry hosted a mega two-day conference with vice-chancellors of all universities in India, the minister, Prakash Javadekar, is set to address yet another gathering of university heads on January 23. Except for this time, he will interact exclusively with V-Cs of varsities offering technical courses. The conference is being organised by AICTE with the objective of urging universities (which are autonomous bodies) to adopt the new model curriculum it has prepared for engineering programmes to make graduates more industry-ready. Embarrassed by the poor state of engineering education, the government is pulling out all stops to reform technical education. The new model curriculum is part of that effort.

Culture Lecture

Around 100 BJP MPs assembled at Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s official residence for an RSS shakha meet last Friday. The MPs, including Union ministers, assembled on the lawn at 8 am. Besides flag-saluting and exercise, Akhil Bharatiya Sah Bouddhik pramukh, J Nandakumar, gave a speech in which he reminded the Parliamentarians that the development process should always be strong-footed in Indian culture and the Sangh ideology. As the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, was marked on Friday, Nandakumar urged the BJP MPs to learn and get inspired from the life and history of personalities such as Guru Gobind Singh, who, Nandakumar said, spent his life to protect and nourish Indian culture. A sumptuous breakfast was also served, although the host, Tomar, could not be present — he had to go to his hometown on some urgent work.

Reaching Out

So which is Rahul Gandhi’s next foreign destination? After visiting the US and now Bahrain, party leaders say the United Arab Emirates could be his next destination. Singapore and Canada are also on the likely itenerary. The UAE has a sizeable Indian diaspora. With elections in several states coming up, Rahul will have a tight schedule at home, but party leaders say his visit to Bahrain is the first in a series to interact with People of Indian Origin abroad.

