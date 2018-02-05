Delhi Confidential: Elections on Mind

Sushma Swaraj Sushma Swaraj

LAUNCHING “Exam Warriors”, a book authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain 25 mantras to beat school examination stress, Sushma Swaraj used the word “elections” several times — and at least once unintentionally while referring to “examinations”. The word appeared to have slipped out while she was explaining the mantra — “Be a warrior, not a worrier”. As the gathering smiled, as the word looked out of context, the External Affairs Minister took a pause and said, “Hum log chunav wale chunav hi jaante hain (We politicians know only elections).” Later, while speaking about importance of rest in between studies during examinations, she gave the example of her election campaigns when she would take power naps between two public meetings.

No Walkover

With the BJP deciding to field candidates in Nagaland to take the sting out of other political parties’ announcement to boycott the polls in the state, the Congress is set to follow suit. Top party leaders are of the view that it cannot let the BJP have a walkover in a state where it has little presence. The view is that the Congress should field candidates if the BJP or any party start filing nomination papers. The high command is keeping a close watch on the developments in the state and has now appointed four observers.

For Parity’s Sake

WHILE THE Trinamool Congress has come out in public opposing the hike in perks and salaries of MPs announced in the Budget last week, the others are happy with the move. But a section of MPs have another demand that they are weighing whether it should be put forward to the government after its suo motu announcement to raise their salaries. This demand is that of rolling out salary hike from retrospective effect so that they can get some lump sum amount in arrears. They are citing how Parliament passed a legislation last session hiking salaries of judges in Supreme Court and High Court retrospectively from January 2016. Their argument is if members of higher judiciary can get arrears, why not the members of the legislature. Parity of legislature with judiciary for arrears may look a legally sound argument after all.

Sharing Platform

BIRTH AND death anniversaries or personal milestones, the opposition parties these days do not leave any opportunity to showcase their unity. A host of opposition leaders had congregated in Chennai last year to celebrate DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s birthday and completion of 60 years in politics. And they had shared stage in Delhi for Madhu Limaye and Charan Singh’s birth anniversary. On Monday, several opposition leaders will be on one platform to mark the first death anniversary of Muslim League veteran E Ahamed. Interestingly, those invited to the event include Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI’s D Raja. The CPM is now hotly debating what should be its approach towards the Congress in the coming days.

Search Is On

THE GOVERNMENT is searching for the right candidate to head the National Testing Agency, which is envisioned to be the single agency that will conduct all major entrance tests in higher education. The DoPT recently sought applications for the post of NTA Director General. The government wants someone with adequate experience in conducting entrance tests as the DG. Given the nature of the task, chances of previous CBSE chairpersons, who have handled entrance tests like UGC-NET, CTET and JEE(Main), may brighten up for this post.

