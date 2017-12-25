Delhi Confidential: Dress Matters

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

Traditional Indian attire seems to have become a trend at university convocations since the NDA government came to power. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar seems keen to inspire students of educational institutions to wear traditional clothes. The HRD Ministry recently created a collage of different convocation outfits, the majority of which are inspired by traditional Indian attire, and uploaded it on its website. The idea is to create a repository of different outfits which can be adopted by universities and institutes.

Winds Of Change

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has had two central party in-charges in an election year. First it was party national secretary Shrikant Sharma, who handled the state before he had to relieved of this responsibility after being elected to the UP Assembly. He was made a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government. Party president Amit Shah assigned the state to former Bihar unit chief Mangal Pandey. Mid-way, Pandey, too, became a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. Although Pandey has seen the party win the election in Himachal, there is speculation that he, too, will be relieved of the responsibility. With the peaceful naming of the CM candidate, the leadership has too many things on its plate to worry about a new Himachal Pradesh in-charge.

Women observers

Going by convention, the BJP parliamentary board appointed two observers each for the election of the legislature party leader in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Both observers’ teams had a woman member each. While it was party general secretary Saroj Pandey for Gujarat, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was sent to Himachal along with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, respectively. Saroj Pandey was sent as parliamentary board observer to Gujarat last year as well when Anandiben Patel stepped down as Chief Minister. The parliamentary board had deputed Nitin Gadkari and Saroj Pandey to oversee the election of Vijay Rupani as Chief Minister.

Waiting for PM

The BJP national executive is expected to meet mid-January. Party sources said the dates would be fixed according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convenience. The party has tentatively identified a window from January 15-25 and is now waiting for the green signal from the Prime Minister. With the PM and other ministers expected to be busy with the visit of ASEAN nation heads for the Republic Day parade, the party is likely to meet in New Delhi on a weekend during this period, said sources.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App