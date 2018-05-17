Delhi confidential: Dream dashed

(Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay) (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay)

While his dream of becoming the chief minister of Karnataka again is set to become a reality on Thursday, one of B S Yeddyurappa’s wishes will not be fulfilled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are not likely to be present at the event. A confident Yeddyurappa had announced before the results that he will visit Delhi to request the presence of Modi and Shah at his swearing-in. But the last-minute clamour after the BJP fell just short of majority meant Yeddyurappa first had to skip his Delhi visit, and now the rushed swearing-in early in the morning means absence of the PM and the party chief.

Relief In Air

Smriti Irani’s transfer out of I&B Ministry has come as relief to several Indian Information Service officials. Many of them are still on leave following sudden transfers effected by Irani in the major shake-up during her tenure. The officials are now planning to petition new MoS (Independent charge) Rajyavardhan Rathore to reverse some of the transfers.

Different Topic

Rajya Sabha TV seemed oblivious to the drama around the election results in Karnataka on Tuesday. At a time all other news channels were still trying to figure out whether a Congress-JD(S) post-poll alliance will take shape, or whether the BJP will the government, RSTV had discussion on topics such as the bicentennial of Karl Marx’s birth. On its ‘Desh Deshantar’ slot, RSTV discussed what was right and wrong with Marx’s philosophy and the core aspects of Marxist thoughts, among others. The channel, however, did a special report on Wednesday on the options before a Governor in case of a hung House, highlighting recommendations of Sarkaria Commission, Punchhi Commission, Supreme Court verdicts, and the precedents.

