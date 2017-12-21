Delhi confidential: Down memory lane

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Down memory lane

Former Gujarat chief ministers Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela found a mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to BJP MPs on Wednesday. Recounting the party’s rise in Gujarat, Modi reminded them how the initial success in the state appeared to be frittering away due to factional infighting. Senior leaders Patel and Vaghela then virtually rocked the boat by quitting the party, he said. For MPs from outside Gujarat, Modi’s speech was a virtual crash course on the BJP’s rise in the state after the ruling party faced its most serious challenge from the Congress in more than two decades in the elections held this month.

Clearing the decks

The stakes are high in Karnataka, which goes to the polls in the first-half of next year, and the BJP leadership seems to be getting ready to play its cards right. Party president Amit Shah on Wednesday called a meeting of BJP leaders from Karnataka and neighbouring Goa to resolve the long-standing dispute over sharing Mahadayi water between the two states. Resolving the issue is important for poll-bound Karnataka, as the dispute had stalled a drinking water project for the state. Shah has asked leaders of both states to find out a solution soon. Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has already given some suggestions, and the party leadership is confident that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will consider them favourably. More than three decades long, the issue had reached a flash point when the then Karnataka government under S M Krishna decided to implement the pending scheme in 2002.

Few takers

While anxiety among the youth has come to be identified as one of the crucial contributing factors that shaped Gujarat election results, young candidates fielded by both parties do not appear to have benefited from it. As both parties review their performance, they are realising that only one-third of 18 candidates below 35 years emerged victorious. One assessment, in fact, reveals that only two of Congress’s 11 under-35 candidates won, The BJP has a better strike, with four of its seven candidates under 35 candidates coming out winners.

Turncoat trouble

The poaching of sitting Congress MLAs by the BJP made Ahmed Patel’s election to Rajya Sabha a nail-biting political drama in August this year. But not only did the ruling party’s act of weaning them away failed to stop Patel on his tracks, most of them also came a cropper in the Assembly elections. The BJP had fielded 14 of these turncoat MLAs. Only four of them managed to get reelected — a strike rate of less than 30 per cent.

