Delhi Confidential: Digital Dialogue

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was in attendance to represent the government at the World Congress on Information Technology. Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was in attendance to represent the government at the World Congress on Information Technology.

The inauguration of 22nd edition of the World Congress on Information Technology in India on Monday saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the gathering in Hyderabad through video conferencing, while Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was in attendance to represent the government. While the Prime Minister spoke about upgrading skills to ensure modern technologies do not lead to net job losses, he did not lose the opportunity to sell his government’s initiatives on Digital India for its inclusive character. In particular, the IT Ministry’s initiatives of rural BPOs, common service centres in rural areas and rise in the mobile manufacturing units were highlighted as his government’s initiatives towards widening the digital reach.

Call For Call

New Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar has found a novel way to put an end to Congress functionaries calling him up in the middle of the night to suggests ways to revive the party. Apparently, some overzealous party functionaries had called him up after 11 pm to discuss the issue. Kumar missed those calls, and the functionaries complained later that he did not take their calls. Kumar then rung up one or two such party functionaries at 4 am to discuss their proposal. The word has spread, and it seems no one calls Kumar in the dead of night with ideas any more.

Happy At Peace

The BJP, which had been worried about election violence in Left Front-governed Tripura, was relieved when the Election Commission appointed ITBP DGP R K Pachnanda as special observer to see that polling on Sunday went off without any trouble. Party leaders in the state, who were nervous about the possibility of violence during voting, are now jubilant — the only re-polling ordered was due to some trouble with the voting machines.

An All-New Storey

While the BJP has moved into new party headquarters in Delhi, opposition Congress too will have a new address by the end of this year. Construction of a six-storey building on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg is progressing fast, and according to top leaders the party plans to move into the new office by October or November. The iconic 24-Akbar Road bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi has been the Congress headquarters for decades. The foundation stone for the new building was laid by Sonia Gandhi back in 2009, but the grand old party seems to take its time in most things it does. And although the plot allotted is on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, the party has decided to build the entrance of the new building on Kotla Road to avoid the Jan Sangh ideologue’s name figuring in the address of its headquarters.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd