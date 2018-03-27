Delhi Confidential: Delhi Calling

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee

In her eagerness to stay clear of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, it seems, is looking at options within the opposition camp. She is slated to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday at the latter’s residence; the duo earlier met in Kolkata when Pawar flew there. However, Trinamool sources maintained that they are not aware of any larger opposition assembly at the Pawar residence. Interestingly, when Congress president Sonia Gandhi threw a dinner earlier this month, Banerjee merely sent an emissary.

No Stone Unturned

In spite of the uncertainty over the prospects of his party’s no trust motion in the Lok Sabha, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to get his MPs prepared for the debate. On Monday evening, too, Naidu did a teleconference with TDP MPs in Delhi and asked them to be in the House on time. If the no trust motion is debated, he said, the MPs should make the best of the opportunity to see to it that the nation hears of the “injustice” meted to their state. He has told them the members would be given points and details to speak on in the House. The TDP MPs, however, were not so hopeful that the motion would be debated in the Lok Sabha.

Foreign Engagements

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has fixed a deadline of May 15 for ministerial-level visits to 28 countries not covered so far after the NDA government came to power. Swaraj has written a letter to several ministers asking them to visit these 28 countries by May 2018. The letter describes the unique initiative by the MEA to engage with all 193 countries.

