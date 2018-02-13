Delhi Confidential: Concluding The Crisis

Beni Prasad Verma Beni Prasad Verma

Concluding The Crisis

In another signal that the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) internal feud may have ended, the party’s president, Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday went to the residence of SP founding-member and Rajya Sabha MP Beni Prasad Verma in Lucknow to wish him on his 78th birthday. Verma cut a cake, and Akhilesh, sources say, appealed party workers there to seek Verma’s blessings while preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. At the peak of the feud, before 2017 UP Assembly elections, Verma had backed Mulayam Singh Yadav. In response, Akhilesh denied a ticket to Verma’s son from Assembly seat of their choice. Verma was ignored before the polls, not invited to campaign anywhere in the state. But the first signal of his rising graph came last week when the SP leadership got Verma’s seat moved to the front rows in Rajya Sabha, sending Surendra Nagar to the back benches. Verma is a prominent OBC leader and the party will need his support in the upcoming by-election in Phulpur, which has a large population from the community.

Silent Now

BSF Director General K K Sharma, who had attended an RSS function in Kolkata recently and had come in for criticism from the TMC, was confronted by the media in Delhi on Monday. Sharma, who spoke freely on border issues at the RSS function, was conspicuously silent when TV reporters asked him about the Kolkata event at the Home Ministry. Sharma refused to even utter “no comments” and gestured with his hands that he would not speak on the issue.

Not Very Filmi

In an interaction with children from Ladakh and Sikkim organised at his residence by the ITBP last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked whether he watched movies, and what kind of films he liked. Modi is learnt to have replied that when he was young there were mostly morose films with the likes of Rajendra Kumar in the lead, which he didn’t enjoy much. Now he hardly gets time to watch movies, he said. He did say his all-time favourite film is Dev Anand’s ‘Guide’.

