Delhi Confidential: Coming Of Age

When BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi came out of Parliament on Thursday, several people approached him for his reaction to BJP’s defeats in the recent by-elections. Joshi just smiled. But as pressure mounted on him to say something, a Union minister coming out of Parliament building spotted Joshi and rushed to him. He told Joshi that he should not succumb to provocation and make comments. However, Joshi told him he was much older than the years of the minister’s public life and the work experience of those who approached him put together. The minister, a high-profile leader from Maharashtra, left the scene.

Engrossing Protest

Members of the TDP, who have paralysed the Lok Sabha over the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday stormed the Well of the House and began raising slogans. They were so engrossed in their daily routine that they kept raising slogans even as Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP member who recently resigned from the Union cabinet, rose to speak. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had to remind them thrice that it was their own leader speaking before they quietened down.

Going Pink

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which managed to open its first ‘pink toilet’ for women in collaboration with the South Delhi Municipal Corporation last year, has now decided to implement its idea on a city-wide level. The concept of a pink toilet involves renovating existing toilet blocks and reserving them for women, adolescent girls and children. Stuti Kacker, who heads the apex child rights body, has decided to involve all the municipal corporations in the capital city to execute the idea. The toilets, with a pink exterior, will be equipped with low-height toilets and basins for children, sanitary napkin vending machines, and disabled-friendly ramps.

Short Session?

With the Opposition and parties friendly with the government disrupting Parliament, there has been speculation that the government may opt for cutting short the budget session, scheduled to end on April 6. But the government has been officially ruling it out. However, with the YSR Congress threatening to move a no-confidence motion next week in the Lok Sabha, senior BJP leaders have also started loudly wondering about the House being adjourned sine die before the scheduled time.

