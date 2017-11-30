Delhi Confidential: Clearing The Air

Former BJP general secretary Sanjay Joshi Former BJP general secretary Sanjay Joshi

Former BJP general secretary Sanjay Joshi seems to have become the talking point in the party. On Wednesday, Joshi posted a tweet dissociating himself from a campaign on social media that sought him as the Gujarat Chief Minister. The Campaign on Facebook — I support Sanjay Joshi as next CM of Gujarat — apparently picked momentum in the past few days. Joshi in his tweet categorically said the campaign on Facebook was part of a conspiracy to damage the BJP in the elections. He appealed to supporters that they should not fall prey to such ill-intended campaigns. The campaign seemed to remind the voters about the differences between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Joshi. During his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister, Modi has reportedly kept Joshi away from the BJP National Executive.

Overcoming Loss

Madhusudan Mistry appeared calm and composed, but was shattered from within. He lost his son a few days ago and on Wednesday attended a meeting of the Congress central election authority of which he is a member. He may not be able to overcome the grief, but getting immersed in work perhaps could give him some relief. The election authority met to take stock of arrangements for the election of Congress president. From Thursday, pradesh returning officers (PROs) will reach designated states to oversee the nomination process. The expectation is that several sets of nomination papers would be filed for Rahul Gandhi, of course with his signature, in many states. The authority has kept ballot boxes ready in the event of a contest.

Picture Proof

The Congress on Wednesday went out of the way to prove that Rahul Gandhi is a Hindu after the BJP suggested his name was found written in the entry register meant for non-Hindus visiting Somnath Temple. The Congress was quick to call it a fake. But to reinforce his Hindu lineage, it circulated three photographs. In the first, he is seen sitting on his father Rajiv Gandhi’s lap while he and Sonia Gandhi are doing puja. In the second, he is seen attending sister Priyanka Gandhi’s wedding ceremony conducted according to Hindu rituals. The third picture shows him performing last rites according to Hindu custom. In two images he is seen wearing the ritualistic janeu (a sacred thread).

Varsity Head Hunt

The panel of finalists for the top at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is in. The members of the search-cum-selection committee — former IIT Kanpur director Sanjay Dhande, physicist S K Joshi and former UGC chairman Hari Gautam — are learnt to have shortlisted four names for the post of vice-chancellor. A fly on the wall tells us that Kapil Kapoor, professor of history currently teaching at IGNOU, and the incumbent V-C of APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Vinay Kumar Pathak, are two names on the shortlist.

