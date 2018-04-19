Delhi Confidential: Change In The Air

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Change in The Air?

With the party getting inputs that the BJP is gaining ground in Delhi, there is a buzz about a change in leadership at the state level. Sources say the top leadership is not happy with its Delhi president Manoj Tiwari, who has more enemies than friends in the state unit. Many senior leaders in Delhi unit feel that the leadership had given a long rope to the Bhojpuri singer and actor-turned-politician, who joined the party in 2013. He could not rise up to the expectations of the BJP leadership either, they contend.

Reaching Out

Swadeshi Jagran Manch, the economic arm of the RSS which has been up in arms against the cervical cancer vaccine for some months now, is not the only one reaching out to the Prime Minister. The Health Ministry has also suo motu made its stand on human papilloma virus (HPV) clear to the PMO. SJM chief Ashwani Mahajan wrote a long letter to PM Narendra Modi recently, alleging personal and organisational conflicts of interest pertaining to HPV vaccine, which has been cleared by the highest technical body in the country on vaccines, and before that by one of its sub-committees headed by two secretaries to the Government of India, one of whom is now a DDG in WHO.

Waiting For Meeting

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had called a meeting of all IIM directors on April 11 to seek their inputs for rules being drafted under the IIM Act. First, the meeting was postponed a day before without giving any formal reason. However, the directors haven’t heard from the ministry about the meeting ever since. The buzz is that the rules have almost been finalised and the meeting may not take place at all. A section of the directors are reportedly upset because the minister has met the IIM chairpersons and sought their inputs.

