Delhi Confidential: Chalking Line-Up

In the past, Rahul Gandhi has expressed his desire to hold elections to the CWC. In the past, Rahul Gandhi has expressed his desire to hold elections to the CWC.

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee has been called on Saturday. While the agenda is to decide the date and venue for the AICC plenary meeting — a procedural requirement — to ratify election of the new party president, it is said the meeting will be the last of the present working committee. One gets to hear that the CWC will be reconstituted soon, and a guessing game has begun in the party on who will remain and who will come in. In the past, Rahul Gandhi has expressed his desire to hold elections to the CWC. During the nearly two decades when Sonia Gandhi helmed the party, CWC members were selected and not elected. It is to be seen whether Rahul broaches this topic on Saturday.

Dance, Announce

Volunteers associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday used the “flash mob” publicity medium to announce the three-day Chitra Bharati festival, being organised by people associated with the RSS under the banner of a trust, Bharatiya Chitra Sadhna, at Siri Fort Auditorium next week. A group of youths danced to the tunes of patriotic songs and distributed pamphlets at Connaught Place to invite people for the upcoming event in which theme-based short films will be screened. Besides commuters, the performance also attracted workers of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha, who had assembled only a few yards away to stage protest against Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Some of these youths had to walk back and forth to watch the flash mob performance and also participate in their protest.

Searching Pact Import

After forging a pre-election pact with the BSP for Karnataka Assembly elections, the JD(S) is in talks with the CPI(M) and the CPI. But CPI’s talks with JD(S) has amused big brother CPI(M). A senior party leader wondered why the CPI is talking to the JD(S) when it has called for the widest possible mobilisation of all secular, political and mass organisations to defeat the BJP. The CPI, he said, should be talking to the Congress, as it is the main force fighting the BJP in Karnataka — with a chuckle, he added that the CPI realises that the Congress will not give it much prominence or seats.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App