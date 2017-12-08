Delhi Confidential: Campus Call

Prakash Javadekar Prakash Javadekar

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo is not in the HRD Ministry’s good books. Prakash Javadekar recently sent a file to the President’s office recommending an inquiry against him. The minister also suggested that until the inquiry is complete, Hangloo be sent on leave. Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Hangloo’s invitation to inaugurate a new accelerator-based facility in the university this month. Kovind’s presence on the campus maybe seen as a sign of his confidence in Hangloo, which could be embarrassing for Javadekar.

Dual Challenge

That perennial question — what’s in a name? — is passe. At least for Sharad Yadav. For, he is striving to keep his “party” nameless after the Election Commission’s recognition of the Nitish Kumar faction as the real JD(U). “I will announce the name at the right time,” he says when asked about this vital point. For all one can guess, Yadav wants to keep his outfit nameless perhaps because he feels it would weaken his case in a court battle against the EC decision. But that’s not the sole challenge his party faces. With Yadav set to lose his sprawling bungalow, the party, which operates from there, would have to contend with the problem of being roofless.

Moving On

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, who has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2011, on Thursday changed his Twitter handle from @quizderek to @derekobrienmp. “…there comes a time in our lives, where we need to move on. That’s why the new handle,” the former quiz show host said in response to one of his Twitter followers. He also said he would tweet on both political and non-political issues from the new handle. “But politics can’t be part time. Am clear about that,” he said.

Two Absentees

Two prominent VHP leaders were absent at the release of the book Ashok Singhal: Staunch and Perseverant Exponent of Hindutva — its international vice-president Praveen Togadia and international joint general secretary Surendra Jain. While Togadia was in Gujarat, Jain was in Uttarakhand. VHP leaders maintained there was nothing unusual about this as they had important meetings to attend.

