Delhi Confidential: Bouquet Ban

Five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for promoting Khadi handkerchiefs and books as gifts instead of floral bouquets, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation under D V Sadananda Gowda has issued an order imposing a blanket ban on its officials using bouquets to receive guests or dignitaries. The staff in the ministry office in Sardar Patel Bhavan on Parliament Street cannot use floral bouquets even at farewell or retirement ceremonies.

Last Date

Rahul Gandhi may not be an early bird when it comes to filing of nomination papers for the election of Congress president. Nominations can be filed from December 1 to 4, but Rahul, sources said, would file his papers only on the last day. He will be in Gujarat on November 29 and 30. He will then go to Kerala and attend party programmes on December 1 and 2. He will also address a public meeting to mark the culmination of Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s yatra. Rahul will be back in Delhi on December 3, but party leaders indicate he will file nomination papers on December 4. Continuing with his temple visits, Rahul will be at Somnath Temple on Wednesday.

In A Spot

An order by the Allahabad High Court has left the University Grants Commission in a spot. In April this year, the court had advised the UGC to implement reservation in teaching positions by treating the department as a unit and not the university as a unit. This proposal could potentially decrease the total number of reserved posts. UGC is learnt to have agreed to it. But the court, in its order, had also asked the higher education regulator to study and take a view on 10 old orders on reservation, including the one in which the Supreme Court had loudly wondered if it was prudent for the government to reserve faculty posts at all. A committee set up by the UGC, to study the old orders, has refused to comment on this point saying that it is not competent to decide. The HRD Ministry may approach the DoPT to take a view on this.

