Delhi confidential: Vote of Confidence

TRIPURA Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb may be in the news for the wrong reasons, but the BJP leadership and the Prime Minister seem to appreciate his initiatives in the state. Sources said the party leadership has lauded his move to hand over 74 chit fund cases to the CBI and his focus on skill development for the youth. Deb was in the national capital on Thursday to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. The top leadership had expressed displeasure at his comment on former Miss World Diana Hayden, which, they said, could be seen as a “racist” remark. While the leaders have apparently expressed confidence in him, they have asked him to focus on the work he has initiated.

Magic Number

IT’S that time of the year when ministers list the achievements of their ministries. But this time, their task has been made more difficult due to the buzz over a number — 48. The idea, officials say, is to compare 48 years of Congress rule and 48 months of this government, to showcase their pace of work. With crucial state elections later this year and the Lok Sabha battle next year, the government is leaving no stone unturned to send a clear political message.

Bitter Pill

AT the World Press Freedom Day conference at the UNESCO building on Thursday, I&B Joint Secretary Anju Nigam sat through criticism about the state’s interference in the media. Although she was scheduled to speak at the event, Nigam could not respond to the criticism due to a throat condition. She was the only government representative on stage.

Parivar Shift

WHEN the new Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) team, led by its international president V S Kokje and working president Alok Kumar, visited RSS headquarters in Nagpur last week, BJP president Amit Shah also happened to be there. Although this was the first time, after former VHP leader Pravin Togadia was dislodged from his post as working president, that top VHP and BJP leaders were within meeting distance, they did not interact. While Togadia was aggressive on the Ram temple issue, VHP insiders say the new organisational team seems to be adopting a softer line. Sources said the VHP leaders met Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi, while Shah met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sah-Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal.

