Delhi Confidential: Between The Lines

Sharad Pawar Sharad Pawar

While Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are busy making efforts to prop up their common and separate fronts in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, NCP leader Sharad Pawar is operating on multiple fronts with an eye on his calculations for 2019. Unlike star-studded dinners or meetings with regional satraps in full media glare, Pawar seems to be concentrating on low-key meetings with leaders across the political spectrum. Difficult to figure out whether important non-BJP players are coming together or working at cross-purposes.

Parting Songs

MPs who are retiring from the Rajya Sabha will get a memorable farewell gift this time, sources say. All 58 lawmakers who are retiring from the upper house in the coming days will be hosted at a dinner and given Saregama Carvaan audio players. The Rajya Sabha secretariat will bear the expenses for the parting gifts.

Tripura Footprint

After the BJP’s success in Tripura Assembly elections, the RSS has finally set up its separate organisational unit in the state, a separate ‘prant’. This came to light after the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Nagpur. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in an interview to RSS-affiliated Organiser magazine, said the RSS looks at the regions from the point of view of Sangh work, terrain, connectivity and interaction among people as the basis of prant structure. Bhagwat claimed that the move was under consideration before elections, since about two years ago

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App