Delhi Confidential: Another Offer?

BJP president Amit Shah’s meeting with Kapil Dev has triggered speculation that the former cricketer could be one of the presidential nominees to the Rajya Sabha. Dev had earlier rejected offers to join politics. Both the BJP and SAD are learnt to have approached him to contest Lok Sabha elections in 2014, but the cricketer wanted to stay away from electoral politics. However, BJP leaders say that he might not turn down this offer as a presidential nomination is considered apolitical, and the nominee is picked from those who have made a remarkable contribution to their respective fields. Currently, seven of the 12 seats for such nominees are vacant.

Going Green

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi joined in to observe World Environment Day on Tuesday. Pakistan’s envoy Sohail Mahmood and some diplomats gathered at the High Commission lawns and planted trees amid searing heat in the month of Ramzan. The High Commission also got some schoolgoing kids who participated in a painting competition on the theme of saving the environment.

Open Access

With elections on the horizon and the need to step up publicity, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to give Indian Information Service officers free access to the I&B secretary. An order has been issued that any IIS officer can walk into the office of N K Sinha, I&B Secretary, between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm. The order also comes in the wake of simmering discontent in IIS ranks over transfer postings during the tenure of former I&B minister Smriti Irani.

