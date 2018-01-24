Delhi confidential: A Fresh Chapter?

Naveen Patnaik Naveen Patnaik

THE BJD seems to be making the function to release a book on the party’s founder-leader Biju Patnaik a memorable event — and a politically important occasion. The book, The Tall Man Biju Patnaik, is scheduled to be released in Bhubaneswar on January 27, and among the invitees are former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury. They have been sent personalised itineraries. Many see the occasion, which will be presided by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, son of the legendary leader, turning out to be a big political event to launch the Chief Minister as a promising national leader.

All About Rules

Having attended his first session of Parliament after becoming a Rajya Sabha member in the recently concluded Winter Session, BJP president Amit Shah seems keen on learning rules and procedures of the House. Sources say the book Erskine May: Parliamentary Practice — considered an extremely important book on Parliamentary procedures, written by British constitutional theorist Thomas Erskine May — is one of the prominently displayed titles in his office these days. Shah apparently reads it whenever he gets a break, even if a brief one. BJP leaders say Shah was ready to make his maiden speech in the Winter Session but did not get a chance given the continuous disruptions in the House.

Beep It Out, Please

The Congress high command is said to be unhappy with the party’s Karnataka unit for bringing out a video dubbing the BJP as ‘Beef Janata Party’. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had already advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other state leaders to be careful and avoid making statements which can be twisted. It is learnt that the high command has conveyed to the state unit its displeasure over the video and asked party leaders to be careful and not walk into the polarisation trap. Sources say Karnataka leaders told the high command that the video was in response to a BJP video on “Siddu beef biryani”, targeting the chief minister.

