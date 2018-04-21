Delhi Confidential: Advising Patience

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala Congress leader Randeep Surjewala

Immediately after Friday’s media conference by some opposition leaders to elaborate on the move to impeach CJI Dipak Misra, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala was surrounded by reporters, who sought more information and asked whether the Opposition has the numbers to pass the motion in Parliament. Surjewala responded with a smile: “A child has been conceived today, and you are (already) talking about his marriage.”

Leader In Demand

The BJP’s recent victory over CPI(M) in Tripura seems to have made new CM Biplab Kumar Deb a sought-after leader for the party’s Kerala and West Bengal units. Kummanam Rajashekharan, BJP’s Kerala president, has already requested Deb to visit the Left-governed state and campaign for the upcoming bypolls in Chengannur. Deb is learnt to have told him that he will follow the BJP national leadership’s instructions. The party’s Karnataka unit, which had been eager to get Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, has not yet sought Deb’s rallies in the election-bound state, however.

Specialised Post

The top post of Railway Board Member (Staff) may soon be encadred for Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers. It is currently an ex-cadre post, which means an officer from any Railway services may be posted there. Member (Staff) is the top officer dealing with all issues related to human resource and administration in Indian Railways. The IRPS cadre is especially trained to do this. While Railways has been looking to get this post encadred for IRPS for years, it is only now that the government also appears to be on the same page. The current Director-General (Personnel), a Secretary-level post, may become the first IRPS Member (Staff) in two months after the incumbent retires, and a new ex-cadre post of D-G (Safety, Technology and Special Projects) will be created in place of D-G (Personnel).

Unusual Release Time

While the Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s move to punish journalists for propagating “fake news” died a hasty death on April 3, hours after the ministry issued a media release to that effect on April 2, it emerges that the release was issued at 9 pm even though some PIB officers had said it was too late in the day. The ministry, however, went ahead. Principal D-G of PIB, Frank Noronha, who was on leave that day, has now asked the officers concerned to report the chronology of events that led to the press release being issued at such an unusual time.

On Or Gone?

Questions about Dr Jagdish Prasad keep being raised in the corridors of Nirmal Bhawan, the most common being: “Is he the director general of health services or not?” Dr Prasad has been on a long leave and Dr Pramila Gupta is currently occupying his office, but her appointment is due to end in June when she turns 62. Dr Prasad, never formally divested of the charge, had dragged the government to court, contending that as a medico he can continue until 65 — the retirement age for doctors. His plea was upheld. There has already been one occupant of the office, Dr B D Athani, with whom Dr Prasad had a very public spat when he joined work for a few hours last month.

