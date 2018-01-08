Delhi Confidential: Merger Effect

Fianance Minister Arun Jaitley. Fianance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The merger of the railway budget into the general budget has created a peculiar situation for MPs as well as the Railway Ministry and Finance Ministry. Traditionally, before the railway budget, MPs used to petition the Railway Minister for new trains, increasing the frequency of existing trains, requesting for new train stops and the like. Though these decisions remain the domain of the Rail Ministry, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is now receiving such requests ahead of the budget. Jaitley’s office may have to act as a post-office to direct these requests to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for his consideration. Alternatively, the situation has taken some pressure off Goyal, who can now direct MPs cornering him with unviable requests to Jaitley. Goyal knows that not many MPs will approach a senior leader like Jaitley with unviable requests.

New Role

Mohan Gopal, who was one of the key non-political advisors of Rahul Gandhi, has quit as director of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies. Gopal, a former director of National Judicial Academy and National Law School of India University, Bangalore, is planning to revive his advocate’s licence and use his legal experience of many decades to defend constitutional values and rights of marginalised sections. He will continue to work on public policy issues with RGICS and support its trustees. RGICS is a policy think tank promoted by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. While Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of RGICS, Priyanka Gandhi is an executive trustee and Rahul one of the trustees. Gopal, the second president of NSUI, was with the RGICS since July 2011.

Brainstorming Session

With the budget drawing closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to personally take stock of the economy along with top economists from across the country. The PM is likely to hold a meeting with top economists on January 10 to brainstorm on their suggestions and ideas for the budget.

