Delhi Confidential: Celebration Time

Celebration Time

This is again that time of the year when committees are formed to chalk out plans to celebrate the anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government. A high-level committee has already been formed to plan and monitor preparations for the fourth anniversary celebrations. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani are the members of the committee. There will be other committees under them, which will be given responsibilities to see that the government’s programmes and initiatives are propagated effectively.

Social Media Check

The Union law minister may have warned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that he could be summoned to India if any attempt was made by them to influence the country’s electoral process, but the ruling BJP wants its MPs to use their Facebook accounts to “spread good words” about the government and its initiatives. At the BJP parliamentary party meeting at the party headquarters on Friday, the MPs were reminded of the importance of social media, especially Facebook, in their outreach programmes and poll campaigns. It was found at the meeting that only 229 party MPs were using Facebook effectively — 43 apparently did not have Facebook accounts while accounts of 77 were not verified. They were all asked to do the needful and use the tool more enthusiastically.

Stationed In Lucknow

While the Rajya Sabha candidates in UP anxiously waited for the election results till late evening, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, one of the BJP candidates, could not make it to Lucknow given his engagements. However, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was stationed in Lucknow to guide the state unit’s election management. He also oversaw the mock drill for voting to ensure that none of the votes got wasted by lapses of party MLAs. Goyal was also learnt to have leaned upon a couple of legislators from outside the ruling alliance for votes for the BJP candidate.

Plenary Heartburn

Relatively younger leaders being given the stage during the recent Congress plenary is being seen as an attempt by the Congress leadership to showcase its potential next-generation leadership. However, it has generated heartburn within faction-ridden state units. Last heard, a section of Odisha Congress was restless over giving the stage to former MP Bhakta Charan Das during a panel discussion on ‘Vision 2030’ at the plenary. Supporters of former Odisha unit chief Niranjan Patnaik are up in arms over the opportunity offered to Das. They are agitated over Das’s projection in the plenary on the grounds that Das’s supporters have been trying to arm twist the party into making him state unit chief, a post being eyed by Patnaik as well. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet senior leaders from the state soon to bring the Odisha unit in order.

