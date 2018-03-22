Delhi Confidential: Sharing Space

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath

A DAY after BJP chief Amit Shah stepped in to douse the fire within the ruling alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the desired effects were visible for everyone. Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of alliance partner Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), had on Sunday threatened to boycott voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, alleging that the Yogi Adityanath administration was ignoring issues raised by him. A day after Shah assuaged Rajbhar’s concerns in Delhi, Adityanath had no option but to give a place of pride for the SBSP chief at the meeting of NDA MLAs on Wednesday in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha polls. Rajbhar was seen sharing dais with Adityanath and the BJP’s top state leadership to prepare for the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Other Patna

FAR AWAY from Bihar’s capital, there is a small township called “Patna” in Scotland. Patna in East Ayrshire is a small township established in 1802 by William Fullarton in the memory of his father Surgeon William Fullarton, who was associated with the British East India Company and served in India between 1744 and 1766 during which time he established close contacts with local historians, painters, artists and traders. Indian High Commissioner Y K Sinha celebrated “Bihar Diwas” on March 17, with the Bihari and Indian community in Scotland. While the diaspora organised some performances, there was an exhibition of Bihar’s cuisine at the event.

Voices From South

KERALA BJP leaders were in the national capital on Wednesday and one of the issues they want to take up with the leadership was a complaint against party’s newly elected Rajya Sabha member V Muraleedharan. According to some state leaders, Muraleedharan has started behaving “beyond the state unit”. He had drawn the ire of a prospective ally, Kerala Congress Mani, for making a remark humiliating that party. He ridiculed the party’s candidate for Chengannur by-election P S Sreedharan Pillai’s move to seek support from Mani’s party. The party’s state unit has forced Muraleedharan to “correct” the statement, which he did. Still, the national leadership should be aware of what happened, said a leader. However, in their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the release of Pillai’s book — Dark Days of Democracy — at the PM’s office in Parliament House on Wednesday, the leaders did not mention any issue related to the party. But they said they would do it during their meetings with Amit Shah on Thursday.

