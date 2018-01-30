Delhi Confidential: One-liners Galore

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian

One-liners Galore

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian was at his witty best during his media briefing after the Economic Survey 2017-18 was tabled in Parliament on Monday. Conscious that every newspaper on Tuesday will have its own reading of the Survey, Subramanian, during one slide, suggested that this was an important takeaway that he hoped everyone will take with them. Responding to repeated queries on his suggestion to be vigilant against the stock market rally, Subramanian warded off attempts to elicit “bubble” in stock market as his response. He said he did not have enough money to play in the market. In response to another question, he wondered whether the questioner was from the JNU, only to add that he was joking. He answered the question subsequently.

Minority Calling

With its stake in northeastern states increasing, the BJP is exploring all ways to see that its electoral prospects are kept brighter. In poll-bound Nagaland and Meghalaya, where Christians constitute a considerable portion of the voters, however, the party is struggling to justify the many incidents against minorities that took place in other parts of the country. Desperate to shrug off its image as an anti-minority party, some members in the party have come up with a new expansion of the BJP: the Bharatiya Jesus Party. The idea was once mooted by former BJP MP H T Sangliana, who was DGP of Karnataka before joining the saffron party. Sangliana, who became vice-chairman of the minority commission, had vowed that he would make BJP a Bharatiya Jesus Party!

Walking In

Arrival of the President’s cavalcade made many MPs, including ministers, walk to the House today as their cars were not allowed to enter the Parliament House complex. The vehicles of ministers and MPs were directed to the entrance near the main gate as President was on his way to address the joint session. But once the cavalcade entered the Parliament complex, the MPs and leaders had to walk from the road and enter through Gate 4. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was among those who took the walk.

