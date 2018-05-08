India announce 15-man squad for Afghanistan Test, Ajinkya Rahane named captain

Ajinkya Rahane named captain for Test against Afghanistan. (Source: PTI) Ajinkya Rahane named captain for Test against Afghanistan. (Source: PTI)

India announced a 15-man squad for the Test match against Afghanistan which will be played from June 14-18, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane has been handed the captaincy as Virat Kohli decided to skip this match for County cricket in England. Apart from Kohli, other top stars of Indian cricket including R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara are included in the squad. (Ambati Rayudu makes ODI return)

There were no surprises in the Test squad for Afghanistan. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are the two other openers with Dhawan. With Pujara at one down, Karun Nair make come in place of Kohli at number four. Rahane completes the middle order. Wriddhiman Saha is the wicket-keeper in the team.

The spin bowling department will be led by Ashwin with Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav is the third spinner in the squad. Hardik Pandya is the all-rounder. The pace quartet of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur complete the squad.

India squad for Afghanistan Test: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur

India squad for the T20Is against Ireland and England: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul

India squad for England ODI series: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav