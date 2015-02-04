Summer of ’92: Die-hard New Zealand fan relives what has become a recurring nightmare

Despite several World Cup setbacks, New Zealand fans will still laze on the grassbanks to support their underachieving underdogs. (Source: Getty Images) Despite several World Cup setbacks, New Zealand fans will still laze on the grassbanks to support their underachieving underdogs. (Source: Getty Images)

It’s not the despair, Laura. I can take the despair. It’s the hope I can’t stand. Brian Stimpson, Clockwise (1986).

It’s the early hours of Saturday — March 21, 1992. I’m a New Zealand cricket fan, who has been struggling to follow the World Cup from afar at my small flat in West London. My student budget doesn’t stretch far enough to even contemplate paying the subscription to watch the tournament on satellite television, so I’ve mostly been ‘watching’ on BBC Ceefax , a teletext service that publishes live scorecards on TV and is updated only every ten or fifteen minutes.

However, the tournament has now reached the semifinal stage so I have the luxury of tuning in to BBC radio for live commentary through the night. At the start of the 1992 tournament, any self-respecting New Zealand fan knew their team had no chance of making the semifinals, despite the considerable advantage of playing all its eight group matches at home.

The optimistically-labeled Young Guns (four members of the team were aged 32 or older) had been thoroughly outplayed by England earlier in the summer and expectations of a strong showing were not high.

The tournament opener at Eden Park in Auckland changed all that: a stirring victory over arch-rivals Australia was enough to fire the nation into a sense of optimism, which grew steadily with each successive victory until New Zealand stood alone at the summit of the points table with seven wins and a guaranteed position as top qualifier for the semifinals.

And over in London, I was finding ways of following the matches overnight and really starting to believe the team could at least reach the final. The last round-robin match against Pakistan was a dead rubber for New Zealand and there were even rumours they would be quite happy to lose it in order to oust Australia and meet the hitherto unimpressive Pakistan in the semifinals instead.

Everything went well for New Zealand for-three quarters of the day in the 1992 semifinals. A decent total (for the era) — 262 was posted — followed by a slow start for Pakistan. Although I had supported the New Zealand team already for 15 years and knew their rightful place was nearer the bottom than the top of the world order of cricket, I was really beginning to believe their time had come. I had drifted into that worrying state of hope, but I was also beginning to drift off to sleep.

Inzy changes the equation

So I spent the remainder of the match pacing the streets of West London in order to stay awake. The rest is history. A young man I’d never heard of named Inzamam-ul-Haq ambled to the crease and took control, while NZ’s previously successful rotation of one of the slowest bowling attacks in World Cup history unravelled in the injury-enforced absence of master tactician Martin Crowe. My hopes were dashed: the Young Guns could not subdue the Cornered Tigers. I retired to bed at 5.00am hoping to wake later and discover the nightmare had passed, but if anything I felt even worse on doing so.

I learnt something that night about hope, expectation and despair.

The 2015 tournament is a real privilege for me — my first opportunity to watch a World Cup match live at the ground after nearly 40 years of following cricket, a quarterfinal in my home town Wellington. The current New Zealand team has made considerable progress over the past two years and an air of palpable optimism hangs over the nation. However I know better cricketing luminaries are falling over themselves to describe New Zealand as the “dark horses” for the tournament, which I translate loosely as “quite good, but not in serious danger of winning the thing.”

Although I was just too young to follow the first World Cup in 1975, the 1979 tournament taught me everything I needed to know about being a New Zealand fan.

The team reached the semifinals, were competitive and fought hard all match but eventually lost with dignity by a mere 9 runs. And that has been the pattern throughout World Cup history. Six times reaching the semis, six times their campaign ending in glorious defeat. Rarely seriously threatening to take the next step, apart from 1992. I’m almost ready to write them down as semi-finalists again this year, and not just because I expect history to repeat itself as a matter of course.

Now and then

To my eyes the current team has similar strengths and weaknesses to most New Zealand World Cup teams of tournaments in the past: an ability to get the absolute best out of their talents, while at the same time being just short of the individual star quality required to win the big matches at the knockout stage. I will be labelled a pessimist by fellow countrymen for holding and expressing these views, but will treat that description as a badge of honour. In spite of sport’s ability of uniting a crowd in a common cause, there is no one ‘correct’ way of supporting a team.

I happen to have developed an almost superstitious belief that I should not express encouragement or optimism about my team’s prospects under any circumstances, especially not in front of others. The New Zealand sporting public has an overwhelming expectation their beloved rugby All Blacks will win every match: I find such expectation suffocating and am much more comfortable with the cricket team adopting the role of underdog.

So if you happen to catch me during the cricket World Cup making wild statements on social media claiming New Zealand is doing well, assume my account has been hacked. I do want the team to win the tournament but I wouldn’t dare tell you as much.

— Dunford tweets @abdunford

Andrew Dunford part of the beige brigade, he is an avid tweeter.

‘When conscious I mumble about cricket, especially in new zealand. anything else is accidental’, reads his profile.