Youth paraded with ‘blackened’ face, FIR filed

THE HARYANA police have filed an FIR against those who allegedly blackened the face of a youth and paraded him after putting a string of shoes around his neck at Golagarh village of Bhiwani district. It is the native village of late former Chief Minister Bansi Lal.

The youth was reportedly taken through every street amid the beating of drums and several villagers followed him on Sunday. The village panchayat also imposed a social boycott on the youth’s family for “barging into the house of a

villager”.

Bhiwani SP Surender Bhoria told The Indian Express that they have registered an FIR against unknown persons at Sadar Police Station. “We have taken suo motu action because we have not received any complaint as of now,” said Bhoria, adding that no one has been arrested so far.

