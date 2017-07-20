Yogi hits out at previous state govts; will ask CBI to probe PCS selections

He blamed the BSP too alleging the party talked of the Buddha but did nothing to improve a Buddhist circuit that included places like Khushinagar, Shrawasti and Kaushambi. He blamed the BSP too alleging the party talked of the Buddha but did nothing to improve a Buddhist circuit that included places like Khushinagar, Shrawasti and Kaushambi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at the previous Samajwadi Party government in the Assembly. From accusing them of neglecting temples to recommending a CBI probe into staff selection, Adityanath’s speech encouraged his party MLAs to chant “Har Har Mahadev” during the session.

Five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an election rally, said that there should be electricity in the state during Diwali just as during Ramzan, Adityanath made a similar statement in the Assembly.

“Agar Dewa Sharif mein bijli jalegi to Mahadeva mein bhi jalegi (If a there can be electricity at Dewa Sharif, Shiva temples too will have it),” he said before alleging that the previous government neglected religious places like Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi. He also alleged that it did not ensure electricity and cleanliness in temples during Navratri. Dewa Sarif is a famous shrine of Haji Waris Ali Shah in Barabanki.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said he would recommend a CBI probe into the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UP PCS) exams and all selections done by the Commission since 2012. Referring to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala as the “Haryana minister serving jail term for involvement in teachers’ selection scam”, Yogi said, “Saari janchein hongi (There will be a thorough investigation)”.

He alleged that funds meant for construction of roads were diverted to a stadium in Saifai, a swimming pool and also to the Safai Mahotsava. Chief Minister said that the way BJP has ensured “Congress mukta Bharat, Uttar Pradesh bhi SP, BSP Mukta na ho jaye. (Just like the country is without the Congress, Uttar Pradesh will soon be rid of SP and BSP)”

“Ayodhya ka naam aate hi current lag jata tha. Mathura mein Jawahar Bag jaisi ghatna kara di par vikas nahi karaya. (The previous government would shiver at the mention of Ayodhya. In Mathura they caused the Jawahar Bagh incident but didn’t bring in development),” he said. Chief Minister said that in order to ensure that a Jawahar Bagh-like incident does not recur, an anti-land mafia task force has already registered about 1.53 lakh cases and soon the government will begin a drive to evict encroachers.

He blamed the BSP too alleging the party talked of the Buddha but did nothing to improve a Buddhist circuit that included places like Khushinagar, Shrawasti and Kaushambi. He promised the development of Ayodhya and culture centre in Varanasi, Modi’s constituency.

Chief Minister continued to cite how his government has also ensured “Ram Lala ka Mochan” in Ayodhya, “Aarti of Saryu” and has set aside about Rs 500 crore for upcoming Kumbh preparations. On law and order, the CM said his government would make criminals’ life difficult.

“1.5 lakh posts of police are vacant and there has not been a single appointment in past 10 years, which has not been questioned,” he claimed. He said his government was committed to ensuring that illegal slaughterhouses did not operate in the state.

Referring to three years of NDA rule, he called it a “golden era since Independence” while terming the previous UP regimes as “jungle raj”. Replying to the Opposition raising the issue of deaths due to illicit liquor in Azamgarh, the CM, said the main culprit is associated with Samajwadi Party.

Refuting allegation that his government’s first budget was “anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-labourer and anti-Youth”, Yogi said that it took everyone along and has tried to create a balance. Earlier, Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal informed the house that his government has been able to introduce Rs 36,000 crore of farm loan waiver without putting any additional burden of tax on citizens.

The Chief Minister announced that the government is working on a project to build three to four plants to produce green diesel and petrol. He said that estimated cost of such plant is expected to be around Rs 1200 crore each. He claimed that his government would break the backbone of those who fund “terrorism”.

