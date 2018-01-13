Woodwork factory at Noida gutted in fire

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot which took more than ten hours to douse the fire. (Representational photo) Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot which took more than ten hours to douse the fire. (Representational photo)

A major fire broke out at a woodwork factory at Sector 9 here, destroying goods and machinery worth crore, the police said today.

The incident took place late last night when some workers were sleeping inside the factory, Chief Fire Station Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot which took more than ten hours to douse the fire, he said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, Singh said.

