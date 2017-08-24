Woman hangs herself at home in Noida

While her parents are yet to register a complaint, preliminary investigation revealed she had committed suicide. (Representational Image) While her parents are yet to register a complaint, preliminary investigation revealed she had committed suicide. (Representational Image)

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan Wednesday morning, at her home in Noida’s Sector 78. While her parents are yet to register a complaint, preliminary investigation revealed she had committed suicide.

Deepshikha’s body was discovered by her mother-in-law around 10.30 am. “She married a Class IV employee of AIIMS hospital eight months ago. Her family is from Meerut and she moved to Noida after marriage.” Police found a notebook in which she had written about problems in her marriage.

