Only in Express

Woman hangs herself at home in Noida

Police found a notebook in which she had written about problems in her marriage. 

Noida | Published:August 24, 2017 5:55 am
suicide While her parents are yet to register a complaint, preliminary investigation revealed she had committed suicide. (Representational Image)
Top News

The body of a 25-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan Wednesday morning, at her home in Noida’s Sector 78. While her parents are yet to register a complaint, preliminary investigation revealed she had committed suicide.

Deepshikha’s body was discovered by her mother-in-law around 10.30 am. “She married a Class IV employee of AIIMS hospital eight months ago. Her family is from Meerut and she moved to Noida after marriage.” Police found a notebook in which she had written about problems in her marriage.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 24: Latest News