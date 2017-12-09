Woman employee alleges sexual harassment by manager

The woman was served a notice of termination of services recently . (Representational Image) The woman was served a notice of termination of services recently . (Representational Image)

She has lodged a complaint at the Sector-58 police station, following which a case was registered against the manager, Senior Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Sharma said.

The woman has alleged that the manager used to call her in his cabin and catch her hand. He also showed her films, he said. “The complaint has been received. The matter is under investigation. The accused manager was called for questioning,” Sharma said.

He said that the woman was served a notice of termination of services recently. The complaint was lodged by her following it, the officer said.

