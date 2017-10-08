Latest News
  • Woman dies of swine flu, toll goes up to four in Mohali

Woman dies of swine flu, toll goes up to four in Mohali

Meanwhile, fresh 15 cases of dengue have been reported in Chandigarh. The total number of dengue cases reported in the city is now 716.

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Updated: October 8, 2017 6:00 am
Swine flue in Maharashtra, India news, Maharahstra news, Mumbai news, Swine flue news In Chandigarh, however, no fresh case of swine flu have been reported since two weeks. Till now, Chandigarh have recorded six swine flu deaths. (Representational Image)
Top News

A woman died of swine flu in a hospital at Sohana on Saturday. With this, the number of swine flu deaths has gone up to four this year in the district. According to health officials, the deceased was a resident of Dera Bassi and was hospitalised recently.

In Chandigarh, however, no fresh case of swine flu have been reported since two weeks. Till now, Chandigarh have recorded six swine flu deaths. Meanwhile, fresh 15 cases of dengue have been reported in Chandigarh. The total number of dengue cases reported in the city is now 716.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News