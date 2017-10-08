Woman dies of swine flu, toll goes up to four in Mohali

In Chandigarh, however, no fresh case of swine flu have been reported since two weeks. Till now, Chandigarh have recorded six swine flu deaths. (Representational Image) In Chandigarh, however, no fresh case of swine flu have been reported since two weeks. Till now, Chandigarh have recorded six swine flu deaths. (Representational Image)

A woman died of swine flu in a hospital at Sohana on Saturday. With this, the number of swine flu deaths has gone up to four this year in the district. According to health officials, the deceased was a resident of Dera Bassi and was hospitalised recently.

In Chandigarh, however, no fresh case of swine flu have been reported since two weeks. Till now, Chandigarh have recorded six swine flu deaths. Meanwhile, fresh 15 cases of dengue have been reported in Chandigarh. The total number of dengue cases reported in the city is now 716.

