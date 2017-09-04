Woman dies of infection, family alleges forceps left behind in stomach

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

A 45-year-old salt pan worker from Kutch died at the Civil Hospital in Asarwa here Sunday due to a digestive tract infection, which the family claimed was result of negligence on part of doctors who had left a pair of forceps in her stomach during an operation five years ago. The relatives of Jiviben Chavda alleged that the doctors of the civil hospital had “forgotten” a pair of 4-inch surgical forceps in her stomach when she was operated on in 2012. They had no clue about it till she started complaining of stomach-ache earlier this year.

“She was admitted at the civil hospital in 2012 for a tumour in her stomach. It was the only time she had a surgery. Early this year, she started complaining of stomach pain when we got an X-ray done at a hospital in Gandhi-dham in March. The X-ray revealed the instrument inside her stomach. So, we admitted her to the civil hospital again on April 1,” said Ramesh Chavda, a relative. “The doctors removed the instrument, but she had to be kept at the hospital since then. She died today (Sunday) and the hospital authorities told us that she succumbed to an infection. This is a case of negligence and we have filed a complaint at Shahibaugh police station today (Sunday).” Police, however, were yet to file an FIR.

Deputy medical superintendent of Civil Hospital, Asarwa, Dr M D Gajjar said one of the reasons for Jiviben’s death was adhesion between the intestines. “She was under observation after her operation. She was malnourished and low on protein. We had to do a colostomy on her as well. She had other complications too,” said deputy medical superintendent Dr Gajjar.

On infection, he said an expert has to investigate the entire matter. “One cannot say that the only reason of her death was the forceps left behind in her stomach… The matter is with police and we are open to probe.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App