Woman allegedly hangs herself, 5-yr-old son also found dead

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A woman allegedly committed suicide at her house at Budharaopeta village in Khanapoor Mandal of Warangal-Rural district, police said today. She allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan. The body of her five-year-old son too was found hanging next to hers.

While the incident apparently took place last night, it came to light Tuesday morning, said sub-inspector Abhinav of Khanapoor police station. The deceased were identified as Kotham Radhika and her son Sai Krishna. Radhika reportedly had frequent quarrels with her husband, police said.

They had another heated argument yesterday following which Radhika’s husband went to a relative’s house to sleep. When he returned in the morning, his wife didn’t open the door. After breaking open the door, he found the bodies of Radhika and their son.

The woman is suspected to have hanged the boy and then hanged herself. The bodies were sent to the Narsampet Government Area Hospital for autopsy. Further probe is on.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App