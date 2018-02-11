West Midnapore extortion case: Arrest warrant against Bharati Ghosh, her guard

Inspector Subhankar De and Sub-Inspector Chitta Pal, posted at Ghatal police station in West Midnapore, were on Saturday produced before the court in Debra, which remanded them to six days in police custody. (Representational Image) Inspector Subhankar De and Sub-Inspector Chitta Pal, posted at Ghatal police station in West Midnapore, were on Saturday produced before the court in Debra, which remanded them to six days in police custody. (Representational Image)

A COURT in West Midnapore has issued an arrest warrant against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh in connection with an extortion case lodged by the CID at the district’s Daspur area, where she was earlier posted as the SP. A court in Debra, on Friday, also issued an arrest warrant against Sujit Mondal, Ghosh’s guard.

“We have deployed teams everywhere, as now we have arrest warrants against Bharati Ghosh and Sujit Mondal…,” said a senior CID official. The warrant against Ghosh was issued after she failed to appear before the CID or furnish any reply, a source said, adding that teams have been sent to several states, including some in north India, to trace the two.

The CID on Friday had arrested two police officers, apparently close to Ghosh, for their alleged involvement in the case. The arrests were made in connection with a compliant lodged by gold trader Chandan Majhi, who had accused several police officers in West Midnapore of extorting him when Ghosh was SP.

Inspector Subhankar De and Sub-Inspector Chitta Pal, posted at Ghatal police station in West Midnapore, were on Saturday produced before the court in Debra, which remanded them to six days in police custody.

While Pal was the officer in-charge of Ghatal police station, De was the circle inspector of the area in November 2016, when the extortion allegedly took place. The CID has claimed to have seized approximately Rs 40 lakh cash and unaccounted wealth during raids at De’s residence and around Rs 16 lakh cash and unaccounted wealth from Pal. “They were arrested, as they failed to explain the source of the unaccounted money,” said an officer.

Last Thursday, the CID and Kolkata Police had raided the premises of 12 police officers considered close to Ghosh, allegedly recovering Rs 60 lakh cash, 2-kg gold and several land and property deeds. While sources said three of Ghosh’s houses in Kolkata were among those raided, CID had denied this, despite officers being spotted outside the properties the same day.

On Tuesday, too, the CID raided three flats at an apartment building in Kolkata’s Madurdaha, allegedly belonging to Ghosh and her husband MAV Raju and claimed to have recovered Rs 2.4 crore in cash. On Thursday, a CID team again raided the property, allegedly seizing liquor and “government documents”. The agency had arrested Bimal Ghorai, a gold trader, and Raj Mangal Singh, the caretaker of the Madurdaha apartment building.

Raju, who was summoned by the CID on Saturday in connection to the raids, failed to appear at the agency’s headquarters in Kolkata. The CID had initially summoned Raju on Tuesday, but he had sought a week’s time, citing health reasons. On Friday, the agency had issued another summon for Saturday.

Raju also failed to appear before officers at Anandapur police station in Kolkata on Saturday, which had summoned him in connection to a compliant lodged by Biswajit Chakraborty, a flat owner at the Madurdaha apartment building. Sources said the CID had recovered cash from an almirah at Chakraborty’s flat during Tuesday’s raids. In his police complaint, Chakraborty had claimed that Raju had kept the almirah in his flat and he did not know what was inside.

In an unconfirmed audio message in Bengali, doing rounds on social media, Ghosh on Saturday allegedly claimed the CID had forced Chakraborty to lodge the complaint. “Isn’t it strange that CID didn’t arrest the person from whose flat they recovered such huge amount of money? That flat apparently belongs to a Chakraborty, who CID didn’t arrest and instead made him lodge a complaint claiming that we forcefully kept the almirah in his house. If that’s true, why didn’t he approach the police then… The person didn’t reveal anything… only when the police searched his house that he claimed that the money was kept by my husband…”

“The state government is using all its power against me… They have ruined and maligned my image by charging me in a false case… Whatever land deeds and documents they have recovered are all legal and tax has been paid… I don’t have any illegal possession… They are misguiding media. You (CID) are after me like dogs, you can never change a truth into a lie… I will see the CID in court…,” the audio stated.

The couple have moved Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI probe into the alleged illegal raids on their properties. Known to be close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Ghosh was transferred as West Midnapore SP on December 25, last year — a day after Sabang bypoll results were announced. Though the seat was won by Trinamool, sources said local leaders were displeased by the rise in BJP’s vote share. After her transfer, Ghosh had taken voluntary retirement.

