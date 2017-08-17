‘West Bengal government not serious in tackling flood’, says Dilip Ghosh

Floods come every year. But no survey was ever done, embankments were not repaired,” said Ghosh during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata. (File Photo) Floods come every year. But no survey was ever done, embankments were not repaired,” said Ghosh during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata. (File Photo)

The BJP on Wednesday targeted the Mamata Banerjee government over the “grim” flood situation in the state, alleging that it had failed to take any preventive measures. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the government was not serious in dealing with the flood situation and had instead resorted to blame the Centre over it.

“The flood situation is grim in Bengal. North Bengal is cut off from the rest of India and the chief minister is blaming the centre. However, it is clear that no preventive action was taken. Floods come every year. But no survey was ever done, embankments were not repaired,” said Ghosh during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kolkata.

The state BJP chief also blamed the state for not co-operating with the Centre in tacking the flood situation in Bengal. “One of the (state) ministers was heard saying that the Centre is not looking at Bengal but Bihar and Assam on the flood issue. But why is the state not co-operating with the Centre. Why didn’t the state government informed the Centre over the flood situation here? The state government has no information about the flood situation. Some one is saying that the floods have incurred Rs 55 crore losses while someone else is saying that the losses are to the tune of Rs 400 crore,” he said.

Ghosh alleged that even after the floods ministers were not seen visiting affected areas. “Only Mamata Banerjee went to one spot near Kolkata and took some pictures. The government is not serious in tackling the floods,” he said.

Ghosh also said that the chief minister should immediately convene an all-party meeting over the flood situation. “The chief minister should also sit with all agencies and NGOs and have a clear cut plan of action on the floods and relief measures,” he added.

Regarding Darjeeling, Ghosh said that the party wants a solution and blamed Mamata for inciting violence in the Hills. “There is politics going on regarding Darjeeling. Mamata Banerjee incited violence there. Police fired and lathicharged on the protesters. Over 90 tea gardens are shut and tourism is badly hit. I have spoken to the Hill parties and Union home minister Rajnath Singh a number of times. I have told him (Singh) to do whatever possible for the people of the Hills,” said Ghosh.

The state BJP president also stood by the central government over not airing the speech of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. “If someone thinks that he will say whatever he thinks and the state-run media will telecast it, he is wrong. Central government has the right to censor objectionable content,” said Ghosh.

