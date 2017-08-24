Ghatkopar collapse: Inquiry report, says making illegal changes to buildings should be made cognisable offence

The four-storey building collapsed on July 25, killing 17 people. The collapse was allegedly triggered by the alterations being carried out on the ground floor. Express file The four-storey building collapsed on July 25, killing 17 people. The collapse was allegedly triggered by the alterations being carried out on the ground floor. Express file

NEARLY a month after the Siddhi Sai building in Ghatkopar collapsed killing 17 people, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s inquiry report has held that Sunil Shitap, who owned three flats on the ground floor, had carried out unauthorised work that caused the building to fall.

The report has also made several recommendations to prevent such incidents, including amendment of the Indian Penal Code to recognise making of structural changes without permission as a cognisable offence, and introducing a software to track structural audits.

Citing the report of the independent structural engineer, Chetan Raikar of Structwel Designers and Consultants, as well as the statement of the residents of the building and civic officials of the N ward office, the three-member panel concluded that the accused Sunil Shitap was to be held directly responsible for the collapse of the building.

The report stated that Shitap had made alterations to the structure around 18-20 days before its collapse. The committee further observed that “all internal walls on the ground floor were found removed without carrying out any scientifically designed propping of the structure”.

The three-member panel headed by additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal has made 13 recommendations to prevent such incidents, all of which have been accepted by civic chief Ajoy Mehta.

The measures include making amendments to the Indian Penal Code to hold the occupant fully responsible for carrying out structural changes or repairs without permission from the planning authority. The report suggests that such an offence be considered cognisable one and all structural repairs be done under the strict supervision of structural consultants.

Mehta has directed deputy municipal commissioner Suhas Karvande and director (engineering services and projects) Vinod Chitore to ensure that all the recommendations are implemented within the next six months.

Mehta has also asked Singhal to take disciplinary action as suggested by the committee. He has asked deputy municipal commissioner Narendra Barde to ensure that all illegal constructions carried out by Shitap are demolished and strict action initiated against him.

The panel also recommended setting up a separate cell that can be responsible for a software to monitor structural audit of buildings over 30 years old and initiate action against defaulters. Another recommendation cites the need for another cell to oversee the work on dilapidated buildings.

Changing the current system of self certification — where owners can renovate their property as long as they submit certain documents including a structural engineer’s certificate — the panel suggests making it mandatory for owners to submit a no-objection certificate from the society for tenantable repairs. The copy of the NOC will have to be forwarded by the housing society to the designated ward officer.

The panel has suggested that henceforth, interior designers would have to be registered, since they may tamper with the structure of the building in the name of aesthetics.

Structural audit reports submitted by consultants will be standardised and the civic body will issue minimum parameters to ascertain the structural well-being of a building. The recommendations also cite the need for a new post of ‘Technical Assistant’, who will be responsible for detecting illegal additions of alteration work in various wards. Additionally, occupation certificate or completion certificate shall be made mandatory before issuing permission for any alteration work.

