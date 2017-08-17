Wanted man shot dead in ‘encounter’ in Muzaffarnagar

hey opened fire soon when they saw the cops. The police retaliated and the duo ran into the a field, while exchanging fire. When the firing stopped for that side, police went in and found Nitin lying in a pool of blood,” the CO claimed. (Representational image) hey opened fire soon when they saw the cops. The police retaliated and the duo ran into the a field, while exchanging fire. When the firing stopped for that side, police went in and found Nitin lying in a pool of blood,” the CO claimed. (Representational image)

Muzaffarnagar police on Wednesday morning gunned down a wanted man named Nitin alias Babua in an alleged exchange of fire at Nagla Khepad village in Meerapur police station area. The man was wanted in six criminal cases and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Police said Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Baliyan and constable Kulwant Malik too suffered gunshot injuries in the incident. A native of Bulandshahr district, Nitin had 14 criminal cases including attempt to murder, dacoity and loot.

Police claimed to have recovered a .32 pistol, a countrymade pistol, cartridges from the possession of the gangster. A motorcycle, suspected to be looted from Shamli was also recovered from the spot, the police claimed.

Circle Officer, Jansath area, SKS Pratap claimed, Shyamveer of Nagla Khepad village called the police Wednesday early morning and informed them of an alleged plan to kill him and that he suspected the people were in the village.

“Acting on information, police team rushed to the place and saw two persons riding a motorcycle. They opened fire soon when they saw the cops. The police retaliated and the duo ran into the a field, while exchanging fire. When the firing stopped for that side, police went in and found Nitin lying in a pool of blood,” the CO claimed.

Nitin was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police claimed, Nitin’s accomplice managed to escape.

