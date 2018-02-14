Want CBI to probe two Noida ‘encounters’: Council chairman

SP members protest in the House on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) SP members protest in the House on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav on Tuesday asked the Adityanath government to get a CBI probe conducted into three cases, including two alleged encounters in Noida. Moving an adjournment notice during the Zero Hour, SP members alleged that the state government had failed to curtail crime and in order to hide its shortcomings was resorting to fake police encounters.

SP member Rajesh Yadav cited the alleged police encounter of a gym instructor Jitendra Yadav in Noida on February 3 and the one involving one Sumit Gurjar in October 2017. Gurjar was allegedly killed in an encounter in Greater Noida. The members also raised the killing of Shiv Kumar Yadav in Noida, and demanded a CBI probe into the two cases. Replying on the behalf of the government, Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh informed the House about the action taken in all these incidents.

Although Chairman Ramesh Yadav rejected the adjournment notice, he directed the government to get CBI probe conducted into the incidents pertaining to Sumit Gurjar and Jitendra Yadav. The chairman also asked the government to get a CBI inquiry conducted into the murder of local BJP leader Shiv Kumar Yadav which took place at Noida’s Tigri village in November 2017.

