Vocalist Prabha Atre’s house burgled

Noted classical singer Prabha Atre’s house in Jangali Maharaj road area in the city was burgled by an unidentified person in the wee hours of Saturday who decamped with valuables worth over Rs one lakh, police said today.

According to police, the thief gained entry in the house by unbolting the safety door and managed to take away two smart phones, two hard disks and other accessories, all worth over Rs one lakh, which were kept in the drawing hall.

Atre came to know about the burglary last morning when she woke up for her daily ‘riyaz’, a police officer said. She told police that the thief managed to unbolt the safety door by putting his hand inside the grill. “Hours after the theft, Atre realised about the incident and approached Deccan Gymkhana police station to lodge a complaint,” the officer said.

Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the house, which has captured the image of one person. “We are now working on some clues to trace the thief,” he added.

