Visakhapatnam: Woman gang-raped in front of her children

In her complaint lodged with the Gajuwaka Police Station on Tuesday night, the woman stated that the incident occurred on Monday evening when her husband was away for work. (Representational Image) In her complaint lodged with the Gajuwaka Police Station on Tuesday night, the woman stated that the incident occurred on Monday evening when her husband was away for work. (Representational Image)

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in front of her three children at her house in the city, police said.

The police yesterday nabbed the two accused and their accomplices and are interrogating them.

In her complaint lodged with the Gajuwaka Police Station on Tuesday night, the woman stated that the incident occurred on Monday evening when her husband was away for work.

According to the complainant, the gang of four men, including a minor, barged into her house.

“Two members of the gang raped the woman in front of her children. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone,” Gajuwaka police station inspector T Immanuel Raju said.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 376, for punishment for rape, against the accused.

“We have nabbed all the four members of the gang and further investigation is on,” Raju said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App