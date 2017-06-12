VB probes alteration in Master Plan of New Chandigarh

SP Singh, Ex Chief Engineer GMADA with 2 other caught by Vigilance team in the case of Thousand Crore fraud, at District Court complex in sector 79 of the SAS Nagar on Saturday, June 10 2017. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi SP Singh, Ex Chief Engineer GMADA with 2 other caught by Vigilance team in the case of Thousand Crore fraud, at District Court complex in sector 79 of the SAS Nagar on Saturday, June 10 2017. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

THE PUNJAB Vigilance Bureau that arrested former chief engineer of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is now probing his role in the alleged alteration of the Master Plan of New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) while he was posted as CE, GMADA. Vigilance Bureau officials said that they suspected that some anomalies were found pertaining to alteration in the Master Plan of New Chandigarh and there was some foul play on S P Singh’s part in that. “Even after the anomalies were detected during the previous government’s regime in Punjab, no action was taken to rectify those.

It is suspected that certain alterations in the Master Plan were made to extend benefits to some close aides of S P Singh,” a senior Punjab Vigilance officer told Chandigarh Newsline. “During the probe it was found that an internal committee of GMADA conducted an inquiry after it was found that the Master Plan of New Chandigarh was altered in 2015. The alterations were not ratified.

We are suspecting S P Singh’s role in this,” the officer added. The inquiry report that was presented before the senior officers of GMADA, including the then chief administrator A K Sinha on December 28, 2015, highlighted that a power grid was set up at the wrong location while a water treatment plant that was to be set up in New Chandigarh was shifted to a nearby village.

A project report was sent to the state government on February 15 last year but despite the anomalies highlighted in the report, no action was taken by the engineering wing which was headed by S P Singh from February 2016. Moreover, it also came to light in the inquiry report that a power grid which was also to come up in New Chandigarh was set up near the spot where a water body was already located.

The inquiry committee found that there was no approach road for the grid which was very “strange”. The findings of the inquiry report of the internal committee of GMADA were also highlighted by Chandigarh Newsline in April 2016. The VB has also asked the GMADA authorities to submit the documents of some mega projects, including that of Purab Premium Apartments, GMADA’s first housing project.

The project was in the middle of controversy after the allottees lodged complaints and also carried out protests against GMADA and alleged that sub-standard material was used in the construction of flats. S P Singh was arrested by the VB on Saturday along with two others, Gurmez Singh and Mohit Kumar. Both Gurmez and Mohit are shareholders of a private construction company and co-accused in this case registered against S P Singh. All three are currently in vigilance’s custody till June 15.

