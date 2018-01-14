Vadodara man tries to kill self

A 40-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by public self-immolation in Vadodara’s Ajwa Road area on Saturday. According to Warasiya police, the man, identified as Kishore Machchi, a resident of Khodiyar Nagar, was mentally unstable. He had allegedly been taking prescribed medicines for the last three years.

On Saturday afternoon, Machchi doused himself with fuel on Ajwa Road and set himself on fire. Local residents alerted the fire officials and poured water over him. The fire officials were able to rescue Machchi. He has suffered about 50 per cent burn injuries.

Sub-inspector V R Kher said, “We are trying to determine the trigger behind such a step taken by this man. We have learnt that he was on medication for his mental instability and would have bouts of anger. So far, we have not learnt of any possible trigger or quarrel that he had immediately before the incident. We are speaking to his family.”

