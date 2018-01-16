Vadodara: 14.8 lakh rupees stolen from four ATMs

Burglars broke open four Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of various banks in the city and fled with Rs 14.82 lakh cash, in four separate incidents, on Sunday night. While three incidents occurred in the jurisdiction of the Makarpura police station in Vadodara, one was reported at Ajwa road where the thieves reportedly cut the cash tray of a Bank of Baroda ATM with a gas cutter and decamped with Rs 13.88 lakh cash. They also cut the cables of CCTVs and removed the cameras from the ATMs.

Inspector F K Jogal, at the Bapod police station who is investigating the one Ajwa road case said, “Thieves have used gas cutters to break open the ATMs. It is premature to say if only one gang is involved in all the incidents across the city. We are checking the nearby CCTV footage to get clues. We have identified the car which was used by burglars.”

In Tarsali area of Vadodara, burglars with same modus operandi cut the cash tray of State Bank of India’s ATM and stole Rs 94,000 cash. Makarpura Police Inspector D I Mahida, who is investigating three incidents, said, “We are getting the footage of the nearby area. Primarily, it seems to be one gang with a four wheeler who broke into the ATMs.”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App