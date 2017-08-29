Uttar Pradesh: Man kills three of his family in Etawah

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Abhinaypur village, on the fringes of the Basrehar Thane, woke up on Tuesday to the gruesome news of three murders in a family.

A young man allegedly killed his family members with a pestle, including his mother, father and aunt. The wife, who survived the murderous spree, informed the people about the incident, after which the accused surrendered before the police. The District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) reached the spot on the news of the three murders.

Giving details about the crime, the 35-year-old accused, Deepak, said that he first attacked his aunt early in the morning. In a failed attempt to save aunt, the mother was also allegedly killed by Deepak. The same thing happened with the father.

After the gruesome incident, Deepak reached the nearby police station and accepted his crime. According to villagers, the accused was an alcoholic.

Meanwhile, the accused has been taken into custody.

An investigation is underway.

