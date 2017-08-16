Police Diary: Using his music to send a message- Police force should be appreciated more

“Policing is a tough job. One hardly gets time for recreation. But whenever I get any time, I teach my son to sing. He has an inclination towards music and I hope I am able to provide him the best education so that he can pursue his dreams,” Sanjiv Mahadeo Landage says. “Policing is a tough job. One hardly gets time for recreation. But whenever I get any time, I teach my son to sing. He has an inclination towards music and I hope I am able to provide him the best education so that he can pursue his dreams,” Sanjiv Mahadeo Landage says.

AT 7.30 am on August 13, the Landage family assembled around their small television screen in their suburban Mumbai home. A minute later, DD Sahyadri telecast the national song as recomposed by Police Constable Sanjiv Mahadeo Landage, and a loud cheer broke out in the household.

“I always felt the public never gives us our due. As policemen, we invest a lot in our job. We spend most festival days patrolling the streets. We hardly get any time with our family members, but there is little appreciation from the public. I have an interest in music and therefore decided to set the national song to a new tune,” says Landage. “It is surreal to see your composition being played on a national television channel,” he adds, beaming.

For the 33-year constable posted at the Kherwadi police station, making a video or a professional recording meant spending his own hard-earned money. “I composed the track in 2016, but making an audio clip meant using professional help. With the help of my friends and using my savings, I managed to record the audio. The next task was to make a video, and that was a bigger challenge. But my wife, Kavita, supported me throughout and after a few months, I managed to get the video made,” says Landage.

The 4.42-minute video is dedicated to the Army and Maharashtra Police; it starts with a nearly minute-long montage of Mumbai Police personnel pressed into various traffic and bandobast duties. The Marathi voiceover describes the police and the Army working round the clock to keep the country and its residents safe.

Born in a farmer family, Landage hails from Atpadi in Solapur district. The eldest son, Landage had to give up his passion for music and sit for the police recruitment exam. In 2004, he joined the Mumbai Police. “Who doesn’t like music?’ he asks. “Music lightens up the mood, brightens the day, but when one has mouths to feed, you have to give up your passion. I had the responsibility of looking after my family. While my parents, particularly my father Mahadeo, always encouraged my singing talent, it was our financial condition that made me join the police force,” he adds.

Splitting his time between policing duties and family, Landage manages to keep his passion alive by imparting music lessons to his five-year old son. “Policing is a tough job. One hardly gets time for recreation. But whenever I get any time, I teach my son to sing. He has an inclination towards music and I hope I am able to provide him the best education so that he can pursue his dreams,” he says.

For Landage, January 25, 2017, is etched in his memory . “I showed the video to my DCP Virendra Mishra, and he was very happy. The next day it was played at the Kherwadi police station while hoisting the Tricolour. It was a moment of pride for me. The video was appreciated by my seniors and nearby residents who participated in the flag hoisting ceremony. It felt like it was worth all the sacrifices made by my family and me,” says the constable.

But for this Mumbai Police personnel, the real achievement would be when the ‘father of his family’, Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar, watches the video. “That would be a day to celebrate,” he says.

